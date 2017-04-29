At least one person killed as tornadoes rip through Canton

CANTON, TX — A heartbreaking scene in Canton, east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where there are reports of three tornadoes touching down.

And we’ve just learned at least one person has been killed. The video and pictures pouring in give you just a look at the destruction people in the area are dealing with.

Serious damage east of canton pic.twitter.com/oVCT3E27lL — NEXLAB T-Storm Lab (@cod_stormchase) April 30, 2017

@TxStormChasers tornado crossing right in front of us on I20 in Canton! pic.twitter.com/R1sQDCkZrZ — Logan Doughty (@logan_doughty) April 30, 2017

A twister flipped cars around like toys at this Dodge dealership east of Canton…

Tree damage in Canton, looking for any kind of house damage. @TxStormChasers pic.twitter.com/QZ6c0gCKd1 — Kyle Sikes (@ILoveTornadoes) April 29, 2017

Here in North Texas, the National Weather Service says the biggest threat is large hail (again) and damaging winds.

Storms are expected to develop later today. Here's the latest storm timing. Stay weather alert! #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/r079JPiMi2 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 29, 2017

