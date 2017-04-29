At least one person killed as tornadoes rip through Canton

CANTON, TX — A heartbreaking scene in Canton, east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where there are reports of three tornadoes touching down.
And we’ve just learned at least one person has been killed. The video and pictures pouring in give you just a look at the destruction people in the area are dealing with.
A twister flipped cars around like toys at this Dodge dealership east of Canton…
Here in North Texas, the National Weather Service says the biggest threat is large hail (again) and damaging winds.
32.556524 -95.863300