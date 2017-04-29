Report: Randy Gregory fails SEVENTH drug test

FRISCO — Randy Gregory’s NFL career just might be over.

He reportedly failed his SEVENTH drug test (that we know of). According to TMZ, the Dallas Cowboys defensive end was tested back in February, and it came back positive for weed.

Mind you, he’s already on suspension and will miss the entire 2017 season for a prior failed drug test. No word on how this one will affect his status.

The Cowboys drafted Randy Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

He’s only played in 14 games over his two-year career, which appears to be in jeopardy. Looks like someone needs to learn to “Just Say NO!”