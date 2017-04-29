Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton arrives in the Big D

FRISCO, TX — The big and talented Taco has landed in Texas!

In case you missed it, the Boys chose defensive end Vidaunte “Taco” Charlton as their first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. This taco supreme is 6’6″, 273 lbs and only 22-years old.

“My dad was a Cowboys fan and tried to make me one since I was a little kid. So I had a bed set Cowboys, I had a Cowboys locker room as a kid, everything,” Taco said at his first Cowboys press conference. “This is something I’ve dreamed of.”

After the Cowboys pick was announced, Taco got filled with support from some of his new teammates and even a well known taco joint!

Taco Bueno said, “on behalf of the entire Taco bueno team and Buenoheads worldwide, welcome to Dallas, Taco Charlton.”

@TheSupremeTaco time to get to work big fella. Enemies to family. Congrats brother. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) April 28, 2017

Zeke and Taco were college rivals, but this is the big leagues now!

“That was a rivalry in college, but now it’s a brotherhood here with Dallas Cowboys,” Taco said. “We got a chance to compete in college, he won that mashup, but here we can work together and try to win championships together.”

Maybe we’ll get Taco Sunday instead of Taco Tuesday! In any case, it’s almost time to hop on the Taco Truck!

“I just feel like if you have a taco you really can’t go wrong. So I think that’s why i’m here,” Taco said.