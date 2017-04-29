Cowboys Draft: Pearson’s EPIC troll job, Taco, Cheeto & a new Switzer

FRISCO — First the Cowboys snagged a Taco (1st Round pick, Taco Charlton), then Friday night they got a 2nd Round Cheeto (Chidobe Awuzie), and oh my goodness they did it with the best troll job in NFL Draft history.

Cowboys Ring of Honor member Drew Pearson walked to the podium at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, shouting “I wanna thank the Eagles fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL!” to great boos.

Then he kept going.

“On behalf of the 5-time NFL champion Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Famer Jerry Jones…with the 16th pick in the 2nd Round, the Dallas Cowboys select defensive back from Colorado, Chidobe Awuzie!”

The majority Eagles crowd hated it, while NFL Network flashed to a laughing Cowboys war room.

They feel pretty good about the picks too. Awuzie, plus another defensive back, Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis, addressed the ‘Boys needs on the back end of their defense, but what about Saturday’s final four rounds?

The Eagles tried to clap back.

Former stars Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins stepped up first with Westbrook saying, “If anybody from Dallas steps to this doggone podium…we’re gonna give them a true Philadelphia welcome.”

Later, Eagles fans led the crowd in their song, ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ while Cowboys fans at the team’s draft party at The Star booed the big screen.

Then the Houston Texans announced a pick from the International Space Station.

But Pearson has the pick of this Draft, and Dallas was back to work (with Rowdy twerking for fans at The Star) Saturday afternoon.

Their first pick of the day went back to the offense. North Carolina Wide Receiver and Kick Returner Ryan Switzer brings a familiar name back to Big D.

No relation though!

He’s expected to be the best kick returner to wear the star since Barry Switzer coached Neon Deion Sanders in the 1990’s. Switzer finished his college career with seven punt return touchdowns, five of them in the 2013 season.

After an empty 5th Round, Dallas got back to it in the 6th, taking Louisiana Tech Safety Xavier Woods and Florida State Cornerback Marquez White.

They finished their Draft with a trio of 7th Round picks: Florida Defensive Tackle Joey Ivie, Ohio State Wide Receiver Noah Brown, and Colorado Defensive Tackle Jordan Carrell.

That’s four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, and two wide receivers for a nine-man Draft class.

Of course, these names will mean a lot more to fans in about nine months if they bring a 6th Lombardi Trophy to the Big D.