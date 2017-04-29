Blackmailing hacker leaks new ‘Orange is the New Black’ episodes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS GATOS, CA -- Looks like "Hack is the New Black!"

Yep, a blackmailing hacker claims to have stolen the new season of "Orange is the New Black." As if it couldn't get worse, they're holding it for ransom.

Since Netflix hasn't paid up, the hacker has already uploaded 10 out of 13 episodes from the upcoming season of #OITNB to an illegal file-sharing site.

How is this possible? Well, Netflix is investigating and says it appears a small production vendor that works with other major TV studios was breached. The hacker claims to have also stolen shows from big name networks and promises to release those too, unless a hefty ransom is paid.

It might seem really good for us loyal Netflix users, but sharing the show illegally has some serious consequences. For example, Netflix could lose a ton of money. That means no new shows to binge watch, no #NetflixAndChill, nothing!

The new season of "Orange is the New Black" is supposed to air on June 9, but that might not be the case now. Ugh!