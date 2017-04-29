Active shooter arrested at Fort Worth apartment complex

FORT WORTH — A scary scene in Fort Worth where police arrested a guy accused of shooting from the top floor of an apartment complex.

Fort Worth PD tweeted a picture of the man being taken into custody late Saturday, but his identity has not been released.

One person in custody at active shooter location on East. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/j5FIEn8heP — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 29, 2017

Neighbors were ducking for cover and calling 911 Saturday afternoon to report the guy shooting at the La Jolla Apartments in the 8900 block of Randol Mill Road. Witnesses claim this isn’t the first time this same man has opened fire.

“About three weeks ago, he got into it with his girl, then he shot off a shotgun… and they went in there and got him that time and took him to jail,” a neighbor said. “Then today, he ended up getting into it with his girlfriend again, and he let off some rounds in his house. And then the dude next door returned fire, then he called the police.”

