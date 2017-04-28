Tips on What You Should (and Should NOT) do if You’re Being Held Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, MO -- A video of a robber holding up a fast-food worker at gun-point in Missouri is gaining lots of attention on social media, but not because of the person doing the robbing. It's because of how calmly the employee reacted.

It`s a stark contrast to what former WWE wrestler, Shad Gaspard, did when he was confronted by a man with a gun.

So for those of us who aren`t 6'6" and 300 lbs, it`s good to get a reminder from your friendly neighborhood policeman on what to do in a situation like this.

"The first advice would be the easiest and that would be to be the best witness you could possibly be, and the hardest would be, stay calm," says Grand Prairie Police Department Spokesman, Officer Lyle Gensler. "We found out that the more cooperative you are with that person, you`re gonna find that person get what he wants and leaves."

And as to what not to do...

"Some people think they`re superman, they exist in society and they think they can get to that gun, take that gun away from that person, and be a so-called hero where in fact that may turn around and make thinks extremely worse," says Gensler.

In other words, it`s probably best to let the professionals do the body slamming inside the ring.