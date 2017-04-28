Oxford comma drama leads to lawsuit against Oakhurst Dairy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, ME -- Grammar is hard y'all. You've got things like they're, their, and there, and to, two, and too. Throwing in punctuation just makes it that much more confusing! However, commas will get you every time, especially the Oxford comma.

A company in Maine is being sued by some of their employees because of one pesky little comma. Truck drivers for Oakhurst Dairy were denied overtime because state law says certain activities don't qualify, like "packing for shipment or distribution."

The drivers sued because there isn't a comma after the word shipment, which makes some think it basically reads like this: "packing for shipment" and "packing for distribution" doesn't, but just distributing the products does. Guess what? The truck drivers only do distribution.

The court ruled with the drivers which will cost Oakhurst Dairy around $10 million.

Not too far away from the comma drama, a bill was passed in Illinois that will require students in elementary and high schools to learn cursive writing. Several representatives agree that learning cursive helps kids improve comprehension and thinking skills. Not to mention creating a bomb signature when they're older.

Whether it's cursive or commas, bottom line is to listen to your English teachers.