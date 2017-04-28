Osprey recalls Poco child backpack carriers due to fall hazard

Osprey’s Poco, Poco Plus and Poco Premium child backpack carriers manufactured between January 2012 to December 2014 have been recalled.

Children seated in the carriers can slip through the leg opening posing a falling hazard.

About 82,000 backpacks are a part of the recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Osprey has received four reports of children falling through the carriers, one being scratches to the head and another receiving a skull fracture.

Consumers should contact Osprey for a free seat pad insert to use along with the existing safety straps for security while the child is in the carrier. Those who received and installed the free seat pad insert in their carriers don’t need to take further action.