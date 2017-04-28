Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ headed to straight to Netflix – no lie.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Departed, Casino, and Goodfellas. What do these cinema classics have in common?

Besides making a ton of money, they all involve movie director, producer, and screenwriter extraordinaire, Martin Scorsese!

Yep, it's no secret he's created plenty of big box office hits. But what he's doing now is potentially a game-changer!

He's skipping the silver screen altogether and instead is making a film called The Irishman that'll go right to Netflix! You get to Netflix and chill with a brand new Scorsese flick!

The streaming giant just closed in on a $100 million dollar deal for the highly anticipated gangster flick which will reportedly star silver screen legends Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro. All three in the same film? Yeah, that's a first too.

By the way, it's De Niro’s ninth film with Scorsese!

According to IndieWire, the movie was said to be backed by Paramount but it was too risky of a deal for Paramount to take, so Netflix scooped it up!

How much you willing to bet the Scorsese-Netflix deal is the future of cinema? And there's nothing wrong with that!