Jury finds John Wiley Price ‘not guilty’ on most charges in corruption trial

DALLAS -- "Our man downtown" might've had a new swag to his walk Friday after a "not guilty" verdict "on most charges" came down in John Wiley Price's corruption trial! By "most" we mean the ones that ultimately started the five-year investigation, including bribery and mail fraud. The County Commissioner's assistant Daphne Fain was acquitted on all charges!

These are all victories Wiley's attorney, Shirley Baccus-Lobel, says she could smell when the trial started, ten weeks ago.

"I expected the verdict it was consistent with the evidence," she told NewsFix.

While it took the jury more than a week to deliberate, they still couldn't find common ground on 4 of the 11 charges Price faced. Those counts are related to tax evasion.

The judge set a four-week deadline for feds to decide whether they want to retry price on the four counts of tax fraud.

In a short and bittersweet statement, U.S. Attorney's Office revealed plans to figure out where they'll "go from here."

It's a big decision for them because even Google can tell you how federal prosecutors rarely lose corruption trials.