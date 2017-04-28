Fyre Festival scam? Festival-goers find chaos instead of fun in Bahamas

The Fyre Festival was set to be one of the most luxurious music festivals to date on Exuma islands, instead, it turned out to be a complete mess.

Festival-goers paid thousand of dollars to be out in the sun listening to Pusha T, Blink 182 and more… but that never happened. People were stranded inside the airport, there were unfinished tents and boxed lunches.

People boarded a flight then were told to get off 7 hours later in the Bahamas after #fyrefestival #hoax. No food or drinks. pic.twitter.com/evWvaa1DvQ — Janan Buisier (@JananBuisier) April 28, 2017

The Fyre Festival released this statement:

Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas.

Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill that vision safely and enjoyable for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can. We ask that guests currently on-island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans. We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority.

The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high- quality experience we envisioned.

We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation during this difficult time as we work as quickly and safely as we can to remedy this unforeseeable situation. We will continue to provide regular updates via email to our guests and via our official social media channels as they become available.

-The Fyre Festival Team

This story is still developing.