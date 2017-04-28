ESPN cuts 100 jobs & on-air talent as sports industry changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. -- It's too bad ESPN didn't foresee massive layoffs coming a few years back! The sports giant just cut 100 players and many were first string. Cuts included Ed Werder, Jayson Stark, Jay Crawford and Danny Kanell.

"It’s unfortunate. You never want to see someone lose their job. ESPN is a great corporate partner to Bristol,” says Mayor Ken Cockayne.

In a statement, ESPN's president said:

"We are constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs."

But the big question is 'Why? Why is this happening?'

In short, people are switching up the way they get their sports and are no longer sitting in front of the tube.

You've heard of cord-cutting? Well, over the past few years ESPN, has “lost" more than 10 million subscribers. Hence the on-air talent cuts!

Remaining #espn employees arriving at work tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/FRThETyZ8B — JCorrado (@ForzaCorrado) April 27, 2017

"The sports bubble is beginning to deflate -- not necessarily burst but -- slowly losing air. And that means viewership in the NFL is down a bit. The sports industry is changing as more viewers get their video online."

So what's next? Well, a change in the game plan, that's for sure. It's said they're going for more live news, video and audio streaming.

Whatever the case may be, we all know breaking up is hard, we just hope this cut was the deepest.