Draft Day accusations are becoming an annual rite of passage

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- The number 13 is typically thought of as an unlucky number. And that's certainly the case today at the University Of Louisiana-Lafayette, where 13 of the school's football players are now facing conspiracy to commit felony theft charges.

Since the arrests, they've been suspended from the football team.

According to police -- the players were caught on camera taking items from a dorm room.

"We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes,” the teams head coach, Mark Hudspeth said in a press release. “We work diligently every day to guide, educate and develop these young men, so it is disappointing when we do not meet those standards."

This isn't the first time football players have been accused of doing something illegal and it probably won't be the last.

And as of late, many of the accusations come out when it can affect the players the most. You guessed it - when they're about to get paid by the NFL!

This year, Gareon Conley, a top prospect out of Ohio State, is facing sexual assault allegations. Those claims - which came out on Tuesday impacted his draft status.

In 2015, two days prior to the draft, it was announced that Baton Rouge police wanted to talk to LSU lineman La'el Collins (now a Dallas Cowboy) about the murder of a woman he'd known in the past. He was cleared of any wrong-doing but went undrafted.

Last year, video was leaked of Ole Miss Tackle Laremy Tunsil smoking pot on the day of the draft. He then fell out of the first round.

Accusations - whether true or not - are guaranteed to do one thing: affect the livelihood of those at the center of 'em for years to come.