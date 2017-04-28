Dating Tip: top lies singles tell in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you're single and you lie when you're dating, you aren't alone. At least that certainly rings true for Match's 2017 Single in America Survey.

So what do singles lie about? While age may seem like a common fib, it isn't at the top of the liar list. What is? Sexual history!

Yeah, liar, liar pants on fire – literally, if you're not careful. 19.2% of people lie about the number of sexual partners and/or their sexual health.

This next one might not surprise anyone. Money and finances!

Survey says 11.8% lie about finances while 6.2% lie about what they do for a living. Other slanderous stories from singles include hobbies, having kids and being divorced.

But hey, lying isn't a whole-U.S. thing. Some places are pretty honest. Like good old Fort Worth, where 57% of people who live in Panther City are pretty good at telling the truth.

So the next time you want to deceive your date, maybe you shouldn't. After all, isn’t honesty the best policy?