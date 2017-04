Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elvis died when he was only 42. He lost a battle the included opioid abuse.

When Elvis died, some estimates claimed opioids killed 6000 people a year.

They've dimmed many other stars since then, including Prince, John Belushi, River Phoenix, Chris Farley, Heath Ledger, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and more.

Someone in your life is likely to be impacted. 91 people a day die from an opioid overdose. That's over 33,000 a year.

That's a dose of reality for all of us.