United Airlines announces new policies and reportedly settles with Dr. Dao

ATLANTA -- United is reportedly digging deep into their pockets after settling with Dr.Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a plane by security. So far, there's no word on exactly how much money Dr. Dao is getting but it's clearly enough to keep him from filing a lawsuit!

Thursday, United also announced new policy changes including limiting the use of law enforcement, reducing the amount of overbooking, and giving up to $10,000 to passengers who are voluntarily denied boarding.

Although United seems to be cleaning up their act, Delta has landed in some controversy. Cell phone video of a passenger being kicked off a Milwaukee-bound flight for going to the bathroom before take-off has surfaced.

Turns out, the man in the video, Kima Hamilton, says he couldn't wait to go to the restroom after the plane was delayed for nearly an hour and a half. When Hamilton came back to his seat, he was approached twice by Delta workers before the FBI escorted him off!

"He said he came to arrest me," Hamilton explained. " ... but after our conversation, he realized that some of the language that was associated with my name wasn't accurate."

Hamilton says Delta refunded his ticket but he was still left to find his own way home!