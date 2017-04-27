To Bot or not to Bot: Meet the little robot who can perform Shakespeare!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Here in the 21st century, robots are nothing new. But have you ever seen one recite a sonnet?

That's just what Dr. Julienne Greer programmed a little robot - named Nao (pronounced "Now") - to do.

Dr. Greer is an assistant professor of social robotics and performance in the theater department at UT Arlington, and her goal is to help program robots to act more human.

"This robot is considered a social or companion robot," Dr. Greer told NewsFix. "This is the robot that might be kind of a friend and that is where the theater methodology comes in."

Dr. Greer and others are hoping that robots like Nao will one day move in with us human folk - especially the elderly - and keep us company.

"I think that it might be nice after a hard day to come home to this little guy," she said.

Yeah, kinda like a dog you don't have to feed or clean up after. And one that can even do a dance to help you relax!

But as cute as he is, we've seen movies! We know that for every friendly robot, at least five want to kill all humans and take over the world. So Dr. Greer admits that we have some learning to do too before we name robots our new best friends.

But hey, this one seems harmless enough, so for now, we might as well enjoy the Shakespeare.