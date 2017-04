Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - A Man accused of killing his father earlier this month has been arrested.

Police say 28-year-old Kenneth Midgley II was taken into custody after U.S. marshals and Plano police found him at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Investigators say Midgley was named as a suspect after police found his father, 50-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley, dead in his home during a welfare check on April 15.

Midgely is facing a charge of murder with a bail set at $500,000.