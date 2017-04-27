Plagiarism or coincidence? Artists fight over Chicago Mural of Michelle Obama!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Too bad most of the time, especially when it's imitating someone else's work, it's called plagiarism.

And that's exactly what's going on with this Chicago work of art.

A new mural of Michelle Obama, painted on a building just a few blocks from where she grew up, is drawing quite a bit of criticism. Many say the artist, Chris Devins, plagiarized it.

The original is based on the work of a Rhode Island art student Gelila Mesfin.

Devins says he wasn't aware of the art student's work until someone mentioned it to him. Devins also says he was inspired when he saw a picture on Pinterest -- a picture that just so happened to be that of Mesfin's work.

Coincidence or not, Mesfin responded to the mural on Instagram:

"How can you just steal someone's artwork... Someone's hard work and claim it like it's yours. It’s one thing to share or even profit from someone's work but to claim it as yours is just wrong!"

Gelila also said she hopes to resolve the issue in a positive and professional manner.

As for Chris Devins, it may be back to the drawing board.