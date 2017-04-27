Pimp My Ride Coming to McKinney – Except Not Really!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY, Tx. - Flying Ubers may someday come to DFW, but Pimp My Ride is headed to McKinney in June ... well sort of.

"We solicited proposals from both DART and Denton County," explains McKinney Mayor Pro Tem, Randy Pogue. "We chose denton county transit authority as the provider, and in that provision, they`re going to be doing a hybrid solution."

So not really like Pimp my Ride, but better options for those who need it the most.

"Elderly, disabled, and dis-advantaged [...] it`ll include both taxi vouchers as well as a demand response which will be a para-transit type," says Pogue.

People in the city say that`s a major improvement from TAPS two years ago.

"One of the problems we saw was we were running 15 to 20 passenger busses with nobody on them," says local, Matt Hamilton, "[...] where the citizens can call for transportation, is a wonderful option because it`s very efficient.'

'I think it`s great, I don`t have a problem with it at all!" agrees Lorenzo Ruiz.

The best part? The city isn't the only one coughing up the cash to pay for it.

"Through that urban transit district, we`re then using that leveraging of local funds for matching with federal funds [...] it`s not going to impact the tax rate," says Pogue.

So, if you're in the area, be on the lookout for DCTA's new rides, rolling out June 1st.