Parents want answers after son shoots himself in police car

AUSTIN – Parents whose teenage son fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of a police car are seeking answers from investigators.

Zachary Anam, 19, was arrested at an Austin mall on shoplifting charges. His parents, Sayeed and Cara Anam, believe that their son wasn’t properly searched, leading to his death.

The teen was being transported by an officer when he began to talk about suicide, authorities say. He retrieved a handgun from his waistband, shooting himself minutes later.

Authorities haven’t confirmed whether mall security or the officer searched the teen.