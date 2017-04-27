Opioid related deaths lead Haltom City police to carry drug that saves overdose victims

HALTOM CITY – Haltom City will soon be one of the few police departments in Texas to equip officers with Narcan, a nasal drug that counteracts life threatening effects of opioid overdoses.

The Center for Disease Control estimated that 1 in 20,000 people in Tarrant County will die from an opioid overdose.

Opioids are depressants that affect the central nervous system including drugs like hydrocodone, heroin and fentanyl. Over the years, an increase in opiate overdoses has prompted police departments across the nation to provide officers with Narcan instead of waiting for paramedics.

Haltom City officers are being trained and furnished with Narcan for efforts to save and protect lives and will begin to carry the drug within a few weeks.

Fort Worth police are also reviewing the option to carry the drug.

Other Tarrant County suburbs’ firefighters and paramedics currently administer Narcan. Because of their and police response times being within the same window, police departments haven’t chosen to equip their officers with the drug.