North Texas bride-to-be gets kidney match days before wedding

NORTH TEXAS - April is Donate Life Month -- and a North Texas bride-to-be in need of a kidney got a transplant just in time for her wedding.

Anu Philip says she was dependent on dialysis and put on a transplant waiting list -- for more than five years. And just six days before her wedding day, Philip was matched to an organ donor at Medical City Dallas.

She successfully received her new kidney, quickly recovered, and was discharged from the hospital the night before her wedding.