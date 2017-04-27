New Orleans woman posts professional engagement photos with Popeyes Chicken

“I SAID YES!”

That’s what Elyse Chelsea Clark wrote on Facebook along with engagement style photos of herself with boxes of Popeyes chicken and biscuits.

Clark told NOLA.com she got the idea from her photographer friend Whitney Tucker, who reached out after seeing a photo Clark posted of her eating a burger.

31 high quality, professional looking photos depict Clark in romantic and kissy poses with fried chicken and buttery biscuits.

Of course it didn’t take long for Clark’s photos to go viral. Clark’s post has already been shared more than 1,500 times.

“I had no idea it would be this big,” she told Nola.com. “It’s blowing up very fast. Very fast.”

All we can say is, where’s our invite? Because this is one wedding we’d definitely attend.