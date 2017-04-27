Buzz Bros! This study says men should go out with friends more often than you think

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, ENGLAND -- All right, guys. If you ever feel guilty about throwing back a few beers with ya bros, DON'T! A new study from University of Oxford says going out with the guys is "essential."

Sorry ladies. No validation for you just yet!

The study claims men must physically meet, preferably at a bar, with four friends, twice a week to reap full benefits. So what are these beefy benefits-- you may ask?

According to researchers, they are:

Stronger immune system

Release of endorphins

Decrease in anxiety levels

Higher levels of kindness.

Hey! All of these make for an awesome "bromance!"

Speaking of chill conversations, Heineken's is going a new direction with their ads. Their latest commercial features: two strangers with two different opinions on one subject who end up settling their differences over a cold one! One part of the commercial even shows a transgender woman in a room with an anti-transgender dude ... But watch what happens next:

Woah ... who knew a powerful message can brew from a beer ad!