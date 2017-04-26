Tony Romo to call two Cowboys games this season with CBS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Romo will most likely see his old Dallas Cowboys teammates twice this season!

Now with CBS, the rookie broadcaster will call his first Cowboys game in November.

The NFL schedule was just released last week and there's talk about two specific dates that Romo may broadcast.

The first is week 9 when the boys take on the Chiefs on November 5th and the second is Thanksgiving day when the boys will host the Chargers in CBS' designated game.

Those are CBS' only two scheduled Cowboys games during the 2017 season.