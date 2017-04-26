The major mental health consequences of being a first responder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's no secret, first responders have a hard job.

These heroes put themselves in dangerous situations, almost on a daily basis, to save others. And because of those risks, sometimes work comes home.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers have job stress goes way beyond strict deadlines and annoying coworkers.

According to the Harris Poll Survey done by the University of Phoenix, 34% have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder like depression or PTSD, which is where things like Code Green Campaign come in. Code Green is an organization that provides mental health services to first responders.

Unfortunately, most first responders aren't using these services to their full potential. Why? Because they're afraid of being called weak. Yep, there's so much pressure to be physically and emotionally strong, rather than ask for help they cope alone.

But, there's nothing wrong with asking for help and this story just goes to show, sometimes heroes need saving too.