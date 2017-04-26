Ted Cruz’s solution to build Trump’s wall – have El Chapo pay for it

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Ted Cruz has introduced the Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act, a bill that would allow the government to seize money from drug lords to help build the wall along the U.S. / Mexico border.

The bill, dubbed the El Chapo Act, is seeking the criminal forfeit of more than $14 billion in illicit profits and drug proceeds from El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The US government is seeking the criminal forfeiture of $14B+ in drug proceeds & illicit profits from El Chapo. https://t.co/5SElazzr9X pic.twitter.com/wkIp10NEik — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 25, 2017

El Chapo was recently extradited to the U.S. for criminal prosecutions on alleged drug related crimes including money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder.

“Fourteen billion dollars will go a long way toward building a wall that will keep Americans safe and hinder the illegal flow of drugs, weapons, and individuals across our southern border,” Cruz says, “Ensuring the safety and security of Texans is one of my top priorities.”