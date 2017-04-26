Sex with Stefani: Want to have more sex? Scheduling could be your answer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With hyper-sexual images and story lines everywhere, you may find yourself asking: Should I be having more sex?!

Partying and having sex like a rock star is not reality. Real life is busy. And there isn’t a magic number when it comes to how often you should have sex with your partner.

But research suggests at least once a week. That’s why I encourage couples to schedule sex weekly.

Yes… schedule.

Hear me out. It encourages both partners to initiate sex. Scheduling a lovemaking session also creates anticipation and ambiguity – both are components of desire.

And it CAN be spontaneous.

Send your lover a meeting request for sex. Set out a bottle of wine and a note to meet in the bath. Or send a sext. It keeps your hormones revved up and connected with your partner.

So remember, make room on your calendar. Yes, make room for the bedroom! You’ll thank me for it.