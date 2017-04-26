Rape or nah? Disturbing new trend called ‘stealthing’ on the rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- There's a new sex trend called "stealthing," and it's raising questions about whether it's sexual assault or rape.

According to a recent report published in the Columbia Journal of Gender and Law, it's a non-consensual practice among some of the guys -- but the victim could be anyone.

The so-called "practice" is when a man secretly takes off his condom during consensual sex! Yes... consensual, which is why some people are on the fence as to whether stealthing considered sexual assault or not.

Well, by law, it's not, but the study does point out several disturbing facts. Like how "non-consensual condom removal during" intercourse "exposes victims to physical risks of pregnancy and disease" and is "experienced by many as a grave violation of dignity and autonomy."

There are also claims of undercover online forums, some where men reportedly school other men on stealthing, brag about a successful stealth, or claim how "it's their right to spread one's seed."

One thing's for sure, this is one "bedroom secret" everyone should know about!