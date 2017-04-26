New study finds firstborns are more likely to become CEOs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As if we need any more reasons to envy firstborns, a new study finds they're more likely to become CEOs!

The study by economist Sandra E. Black found that firstborn kids tend to have certain personality traits that generate career success, traits like being emotionally stable, persistent, outgoing and willing to take responsibility and initiative.

And many of those increase their chances of becoming not only CEOs but government officials and other high-ranking positions.

Well, we say with hard work, you can be whatever you want, no matter what your "birth order" predicts.