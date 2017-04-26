New mud-coated Jeans for men, and transparent pants for women got people talkin’ on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fellas, are you trying to find ways to toughen up your wardrobe and give off the "been sweatin' all day" look?

Good news, Nordstrom has just the product for you. But you've got to pay more than $400 for them!

They're the "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," which come with a caked-on muddy coating. But who in the world would pay that much money for some mud on their jeans?

Well, it's a look that will sure turn heads - but we can't promise it will be in a good way.

And it's no surprise, people are talking about it on Twitter!

Now the snowflakes ❄️ can "look" like they are hard workers for a mere $425

😵🤢😷https://t.co/vPLxuk3BsB — Lioness ^..^ (@mama_sees) April 25, 2017

Even Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs fame commented.

https://t.co/hxkBKv7CDp

Proof the war on #work conts #jeans look like theyve been worn by 1 w/a #dirtyjob made for ppl who don't @Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/ii8k2SOMHi — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) April 24, 2017

And just when we thought things couldn't get any more absurd, Topshop comes out with women's pants that will surely heat-up your summer wardrobe, literally.

They're the "Moto Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans" and yes, they're completely see-through and sell for $100.

And Tweeters, of course, didn't hold back their thoughts.

@DailyKayleigh said, "god home Topshop you're drunk."

Go home Topshop you're drunk https://t.co/N1in5E3A8L — Kayleigh Tanner (@DailyKayleigh) April 21, 2017

Well, it's not like you need us to tell you this, but maybe you oughta keep your cash in your pockets.