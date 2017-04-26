Mickey’s a classic, and he finally made it out of the Ruff Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Mickey Mouse's success didn't come in a day, and neither did Mickey the dog's.

We showcased Mick's Ruff Life clear back in July, 2015. That was nearly two years ago!

At the time, things were looking pretty grim.

"If somebody doesn't step up for him, we're going to have to euthanize him on this day," Dallas Pets Alive! President Leslie Sans said back then.

He got just enough love to avoid stepping into the light.

"Lucky for Mickey, we found a foster to get him out just in time," said Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman.

There just never seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel though.

"The original foster that did pull him didn't work out," Edman said.

Days turned into months, and months became years. Then finally, a breakthrough!

"We're both really surprised that no one's adopted him at this point because he's absolutely wonderful," adoptive dad Joe Kramer said.

Kramer and his girlfriend decided it was time for some dog days in their lives, and Mickey was so fine he checked off the whole list.

"We wanted a bigger dog, and we wanted one that was older because they're calmer and they're easier to kind of meld into your environment," Kramer said.

Like the famous mouse and his gang, they were all fast friends.

"Whenever the foster mom brought him over, she walked in the place, he immediately ran up, asked permission to jump on the couch," Kramer laughed.

"We said, 'Yeah, go up on there,' and he was immediately all in our faces just like this," he said as Mickey put his nose in Kramer's face.

You can always find a new dog, but there's still something to be said about a classic like Mickey.

If you are interested in helping Dallas Pets Alive! through fostering or adopting an animal, contact them: dallaspetsalive.org