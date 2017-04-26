Man with mask and loaded handguns arrested outside Dallas Southwest Patrol Division

DALLAS – A man with a mask, two loaded handguns and two clips was arrested outside the Dallas Southwest Patrol Devision on Wednesday around 2:50 pm.

The suspect, identified as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, was driving a black Dodge Durango and was immediately stopped at the front entrance of the building by police.

The man began to ask questions and make statements that led officers to take him into custody for a mental health evaluation.

After being taken into custody, the suspect admitted to having weapons in his vehicle.

Officers found two 9mm handguns and marijuana.

The suspect is still being questioned with charges pending.

This story is still developing.