How the Dallas Symphony Orchestra made a viral hit

DALLAS -- When you combine professional musicians, GoPros, and a car ride, you have the perfect recipe for a viral hit. Just ask the folks of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

And that’s exactly what the DSO did when they made this video.

It is just another notch on the belt for the DSO, which has been around since 1900. But what should you expect if you ever head to the Myerson to catch a concert? To answer that and a whole lot more about anything and everything Dallas Symphony Orchestra related, NewsFix talked to Co-Concertmaster Nathan Olson.