Fort Worth man killed by officer had his house responded to almost 70 times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A man was killed after a confrontation with Fort Worth police officers on Tuesday.

Investigators say the officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home where they came face-to-face with an armed man.

Fort Worth police say they told the suspect to drop his weapon, but instead, the man raised the gun at the responding officers.

That's when an officer fired two rounds at the man which killed him at the scene.

Police say they have responded to that house almost 70 times since 2006.