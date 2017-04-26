First all-abilities playground opens in Plano

PLANO – The former site of Jack Carter Park has received new life as the first all-abilities playground in Plano.

The new playground provides a mix of visual and auditory equipment to make a safe and fun space for children with or without disabilities.

One of the new features is a swing set where kids can lay down if they aren’t able to sit up and another includes a jungle gym with wheelchair-accessible ramps so everyone can climb on the equipment.

The park was recently renovated through a $1.9 million project.