DPD Pension Crisis: Cops and firefighters rally, demanding a solution

Dallas police officers and firefighters are demanding a permanent solution to the pension fund crisis. There are reports the fund could go to bust in 10 years unless something changes.

But there's a more urgent problem -- the union says Dallas has lost about 700 cops and firefighters in the last year and a half to other cities with better pay and pension systems.

So, hundreds took to the streets of Dallas Wednesday and marched to Dallas City Hall with their families to protest Mayor Rawlings' stance on a bill that could save the fund.

In a letter to taxpayers, the mayor called the bill "unnecessarily expensive" and would amount to a huge taxpayer bailout.

Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata said, "the cold - hard truth Mayor Rawlings is intentionally misleading Dallas residents regarding the police and fire pension, in attempt to kill this pension bill."

Well, things don't look too promising for the Dallas Police Department. Hundreds of police boots and shoes were displayed outside City Hall to represent the number of officers who have left.

According to DPD Chief David Pughes, the department currently has a little over 3,000 officers, which is considered to be the smallest force the city has seen in 10 years.

We just hope the city can find a solution that works for Dallas residents and the people who put their lives on the line to protect them.