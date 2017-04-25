Uber SERIOUSLY promises flying cars by 2020 in DFW!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Uber is making headlines, again, and this time it's for flying cars. The company first shared the news last October, but "futuristic cars" may be coming sooner than we think.

The ride-sharing company announced on Tuesday during the Uber Elevate Summit in Dallas that it's moving one step closer to a suture where workers take to the "air" for their daily commutes.

Just how soon? How about three years?!

Yep, Uber says it plans to demo its first flying cars by 2020. And of course, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first in the country to adopt the new "Ariel Rise Sharing" service.

Engineering Director of Aviation, Mark Moore says, " Dallas has got a great aviation history and is very aviation friendly. There's American Airlines, Southwest."

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price expressed the city's excitement to partner up with Uber to "offer this exciting technology that will ultimately better serve our residents and visitors."

Uber is also partnering up with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority in the United Emirates. They will also be getting an early sneak peek of the flying cars.

While that all sounds exciting, lawmakers still need to set rules that specifically govern fling cars. We just hope Uber doesn't experience any turbulence on its way to the North Texas sky!