Spice of Blythe: Stay out of the pits with avocados!

DALLAS -- I've been having a serious love affair for years now--with avocados.

Not only are they delicious, but they're super nutritious too, and what chef doesn't love a food you can do ANYTHING with?

Sure you can just slice one up and enjoy it with some salt, or go with the classic Texas staple of chips and guac, but why not get even more creative with this gem of a fruit??

I like to puree mine and add bacon and drop it by the spoonful into some deviled eggs. Mmm.

Or if you want a real treat for breakfast, toast some bread, add some avocado slices and a fried egg on top!

The point - and the Spice of Blythe! - is, the possibilities are endless, and if there's avocado involved, you can't go wrong!