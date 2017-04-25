Southwest Airlines getting all the love — voted best airline again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- With all the hoopla going on with airlines lately, it's about time we got some good news for a change, right?

Airfarewatchdog.com surveyed more than 1,100 travelers for its annual survey, and the results are in! Southwest beat everyone else in a landslide with 46% of the votes, which is up 48% from last year.

This is the second year in a row the Dallas-based airline has come in first place. Second and third place went to Delta and American, but they were still way behind.

We all know United has had a rough 2017 so far, with removing passengers off planes and what not, and it definitely showed with only 3% of the votes, landing them in sixth place.

While we're talking airplanes, do you know where the safest place to sit is? Studies show if a plane crashes, passengers towards the tail end of the plane are more likely to survive than anywhere else.

Let's not forget, sitting in the back doesn't guarantee you won't be dragged off. Just saying.