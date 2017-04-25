See It: Teacher’s aide fired after video shows shoving of Roanoke student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROANOKE - A teacher's aide in the Northwest Independent School District has been fired after a video surfaced showing the man grabbing a student and shoving him across the classroom.

A classmate at Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke recorded the incident and shared it on social media. In the video, the aide appears to be irritated by the student he's sitting next to; the aide grabs the boy by the arm and throws him across the room before leading him out the classroom door.

Northwest ISD has confirmed that the employee is no longer a staff member in the school district.