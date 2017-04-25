Pollo Tropical shutting down all shops in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Fiesta Restaurant Group announced Monday that it will shut down all Pollo Tropical locations in North Texas.

Some of the employees may be able to transfer to nearby locations of its sister chain, Taco Cabana. In a news release, Fiesta said that five of the closed Pollo Tropical stores may be revamped as Taco Cabana restaurants.

Austin and Nashville, Tennessee will also be shuttered, bringing the overall total closures to 30. The company hopes to relaunch the Pollo Tropical brand in September.