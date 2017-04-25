Gettin’ sciencey in DFW: science-based things to do in Dallas / Fort Worth

It doesn’t matter if you’re 8-years-old or 68-years-old, you could use some more science literacy in your life.

Thankfully, Dallas / Fort Worth has plenty of options to prevent yourself from being one of those poor souls on Twitter that suddenly has the revelation that the earth is flat.

Here are a few places in Dallas / Fort Worth for adults and kids alike to get up close and personal with science.

River Legacy Living Science Center

Join us Saturday at 2 for a Nature Walk in the beautiful trails surrounding the Living Science Center! This event is FREE, but space is limited. Please RSVP to 817.860.6752 A post shared by River Legacy (@livingsciencecenter) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Get up close and personal with the flora, fauna, and curves of the Trinity River. The living science center at River Legacy Parks in Arlington includes interactive exhibits, trails, ponds, and classes.

Once you’ve taken in all that the living science center has to offer, be sure to wander around the park itself, as there are plenty of trails, mountain bike courses and more.

The Resident Science Museums

This is a bit of a no brainer – but DFW is home to some great science museums.

Of course the newest, shiniest one is the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

If you’re on the west side, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is an imperative cowtown to-do.

And just because the Perot Museum has a nifty new, sustainable building, don’t forget about the historic Fair Park location.

Frontiers of Flight Museum

Sure, it might not be a proper science museum, but the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field gives you an opportunity to marvel at how humans have harnessed the ability to glide though the air in a metal tube through engineering.

Now, if we can only figure out how to get along with each other….

Heard Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in McKinney, the Heard Museum provides 289 acres of wildlife sanctuary and opportunities to be one with nature . So pack a few granola bars and go meet something wild. Or at least learn about it. OH! And…they’ve got dinosaurs!

Texas Discovery Gardens

Looking for something to do this weekend? Volunteer at Texas Discovery Gardens for EarthDayTX. You can help visitors explore the Gardens and Butterfly House, or show off some of our bug-stars at a touch table. If you're interested, get in touch with Fran Thompson at FThompson@TexasDiscoveryGardens.org A post shared by Texas Discovery Gardens (@texasdiscoverygardens) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Also located in fair Park, Texas Discovery Gardens offers 7.5 acre organic botanic garden featuring native and adapted plants.

There’s also a butterfly house and daily butterfly releases.

Texas Astronomical Society of Dallas

While not a location proper, the Texas Astronomical Society of Dallas offers the opportunity to learn more about astronomy, the night sky, and more.

So go make Carl Sagan proud and look up.