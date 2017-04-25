Fitt 33: There’s no excuse! You have time to workout

Summer is almost here!

Are you on your way to being summertime fine? No? We can fix that!

Many people say they don’t have the time to workout, but you do!

Joshua Corona of the Sweat Shop Dallas has created No Excuse Workouts, guaranteed to get you on track for summer 2017!

The Bear Crawl

Set your timer for four minutes, breaking the exercise down into 30 second intervals: 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off rest.

The bear crawl is a full body exercise that only uses your body weight. Do this for 30 seconds in four minutes, and your workout is done!

Still have an excuse?