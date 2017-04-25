Diggin’ in with Diggins: Turkey Bacon Omelette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Yes, Syklar Diggins is a beast on the basketball court, but did you know she can get down in the kitchen, too? And what the Dallas Wings guard is dishing out is easy enough for anyone to make.

Now, it’s safe to say her skills stem from making lemonade out of lemons.

"I tore my ACL in 2015, and I was battling back and I was really just trying to get my body right and get ready for the season,” Diggins told NewsFix. “And I really got focused on other things. I had to pick up hobbies since I wasn't hoopin’, so I tried to get in the kitchen and learn how to cook for myself."

One of her go to breakfast dishes is the omelette. Give it a shot!

Skylar's Breakfast Omelette

Ingredients:

Eggs (2-3)

Turkey bacon

Avocado (sliced)

Chopped bell peppers

Olive oil

Shredded cheese

Directions:

Fry bacon until crisp; chop

Beat eggs

Drizzle skillet with olive oil

Add eggs to skillet, let set for 1 minute or so

Add veggies, flip

Place omelette on plate, add bacon, cheese, fold

Top with avocado

Enjoy!