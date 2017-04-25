Beyonce is about to bless four girls with college scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé is that much closer to running the world herself.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyoncé has launched a college scholarship program, and we are so not worthy.

The scholarship is named after her song "Formation" and is designed to "encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box," according to her website.

Don't get your hopes up too high. The scholarship is only for female incoming, current, or graduate students. And Bey only picked four schools to participate: Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College.

Each college only gets one scholarship. The student's chosen field has to be in creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

Whether you're a diva, a single lady, or a grown woman -- girls are one step closer to running the world!