Tarrant County man arrested after reporting wife’s death

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE - The Tarrant County Sherrif's Office says a husband turned himself in after killing his wife.

Investigators say 35-year-old Sean Johnson was found sitting in the Southcliff Baptist Church parking lot in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon with his hands covered in blood. Johnson allegedly told authorities he shot his wife and said she was at their Edgecliff Village residence.

Deputies found 47-year-old Michelle Johnson's body with multiple gun shot wounds, along with the suspected murder weapon on site. Sean Johnson has been arrested and is facing a murder charge.