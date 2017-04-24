× Social media helps Arlington arcade get game on

ARLINGTON — An Arlington business will hold its long-awaited soft opening this week, thanks in part to the power of social media.

Free Play, an all-you-can-play classic arcade with a location already open in Richardson, announced way back in August that they’d be opening a second location by the end of 2016. But here in April of 2017, the arcade right off of UTA’s campus still isn’t open yet.

“We ran into just about every possible permitting hurdle that you can run into,” said Corey Hyden, Free Play’s president. “And then we also, at the very end, ran into a bunch of last-second surprise permitting issues.”

Frustrated by the process, Hyden took to the internet to update folks on the situation, and Free Play’s fans and followers took it from there.

“According to the City of Arlington there were hundreds of phone calls,” Hyden said. “Once they realized there was an issue, [they] got out here really really quickly and did great by us, and made sure we could get open as soon as possible.”

So now, the crew is putting the finishing touches on the arcade, and getting ready to open its doors later this week.

“We’re gonna start our soft open to the public on Wednesday,” said Hyden. “We’re hoping by the end of the month we have some sort of grand opening scheduled and planned, and very soon we’re gonna be up and running in full force.”

Hey, pretty amazing what can get done when enough people make their voices heard… And for the folks at Free Play Arlington, it’s about to be game time.